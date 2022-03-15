By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Museum Center invites art lovers to enjoy hundred of vibrant paintings on March 17.

The exhibition "Breathing of colors" will feature 150 paintings on paper and canvas.

Some 27 young artist will please the viewers with art works in various genres from still life, landscape and portrait to animalistic, life and mythology.

The purpose of the exhibition is to attract public attention to the growth and development of children's and youth's interest in fine arts, to identify and support talented young artists.

The project is co-organized by the Baku Museum Center, KamART Art Gallery and the Mir-Teymur Mammadov Ceramics Center.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az,Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

