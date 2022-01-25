By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's opera "Sevil" has been successfully shown at the State Opera and Ballet Theater.

The lyric-psychological opera is based on the play of the same name by Jafar Jabbarli. The author of the libretto is Talat Ayyubov.

Fatima Jafarzadeh brilliantly performed the role of Sevil for the first time. Soloist Urfan Jafarov also debuted in the role of Abdullabekh.

People's Artist Samir Jafarov (Balash), Honored Artists Inara Babayeva (Dilbar), Sabina Vahabzade (Gulush), Jahangir Gurbanov (Atakishi), Aliahmad Ibrahimov (Babakishi) and soloist Fakhmin Ahmadli (Mammadalibekh) left no one indifferent.

The opera was conducted by the laureate of the Antal Dorati International Conducting Competition Orkhan Gashimov.

The artistic director is People's Artist of the USSR Farhad Badalbeyli, stage director - Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, production designer - People's Artist Tahir Tahirov, choirmaster - Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva, choreographer - Honored Art Worker Yuliana Alikishizade,accompanist - Jeyran Isayeva.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz