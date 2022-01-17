By Laman Ismayilova

The State Academic Philharmonic has celebrated the 75th anniversary of the national composer, People's Artist Azer Dadashev.

Before the start of the concert program, the head of the Culture Ministry's Music Department Vugar Gumbatov read out a congratulatory letter from the Culture Minister Anar Karimov, Trend Life reported.

The concert program was attended by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov and the Azerbaijan State Choir conducted by the People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova.

Laureates of international competitions, pianists Nurana Zeynalova and Nargiz Kangerli, vocalist Subkhan Rustamov performed the composer's music pieces including those dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotiv War.

Moreover, "Poem for Piano and Chamber Orchestra", dedicated to the national leader Heydar Aliyev was premiered at the concert.

The music pieces like Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra, the symphony "Shusha", the cantata " My homeland Azerbaijan" were also performed for the first time.

The concert program was received with great interest by the audience. The concert demonstrated the versatility of the composer's creative activity.

Azer Dadashov has composed 14 symphonies, 20 cantatas and operas, children's opera "The Adventures of Little Mukun", ballet miniature "Oriental fresco", chamber music, suites for orchestras.

Dadashov composed music for more than 20 films. He is also the author of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Anthem.

He was a student of the great national composer Gara Garayev. He is also a member of Azerbaijan Composers' Union, a member of the Azerbaijan Guild of Professional Filmmakers (2003).

Since 2007, Azer Dadashov has served as a chairman of the Composers' Union Symphony Department.

The composer was awarded with the St. Pope John Paul II medal and a badge of honor of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States.

His music pieces have been successfully performed by outstanding Azerbaijani and foreign conductors - Niyazi, Rauf Abdullayev, Nazim Rzayev, Ramiz Melikaslanov, Yalchin Adygezalov, Teymur Geychaev, Fakhraddin Kerimov, Dmitry Kitayenko, Roman Matsov, Rezo Shilakze in many countries, including France, the USA, England, Finland, Turkey, Iran, Russia, etc.

Azer Dadashov was also a member of the jury of various music competitions held in the republic.

His music pieces are studied in the music schools. Moreover, the country hosted a number of international music contests dedicated to the composer.

Many of his students are actively working in various areas of the musical culture of Azerbaijan and abroad.

