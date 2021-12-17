By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Theater Workers' Union has celebrated the 880th anniversary of the Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi.

Prominent public figures, representatives of culture and art attended the event.

In his remarks, Deputy Chairman of the Theater Workers' Union, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov provided insight the cultural projects and events held within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Sabail regional organization of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Mukhtar Naghiyev stressed the role of Nizami Ganjavi's legacy in the formation of the younger generation.

Zahra Allahverdiyeva, a leading researcher at the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature spoke about the poet's legacy and contribution to the world literature.

Further, Honored Artist Anar Shushaly performed music pieces based on Nizamit's poetry.

Then the play "Hunerim bir asimandır" was presented to the audience. The play was staged by Ayla Osmanova and Imran Gurbanov.

The event was organized by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Theater Workers' Union, Sabail regional organization of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

---

