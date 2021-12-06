By Laman Ismayilova

Pearls Of Azerbaijan Awards 2021 has been held at Hilton Baku Hotel.

Established by Avand Production, the prize is awarded for achievements in various fields of culture and art, public life and media, medicine and business, tourism and sports.

The host for the evening was Azer Ahsham.

"Each award is important and valuable in its own way, because it is a reasonable payment for great work in professional activity, which ultimately goes to the benefit of the development of society. A person who receives an award often acquires a special social status. Although statuettes, diplomas, prizes, prizes and gifts are often presented as awards, attention to personality is very important for us. I wish you all success! "said the head of Avand Production and the author of the project Ayaz Mammadov.

The list of laureates included People's Artists Konul Khasiyeva, Mubariz Taghiyev, Melekhanum Ayyubova, Samir Jafarov, Maleyka Asadova, Gulyaz Mammadova, Gulyanag Mammadova, Honored Artists Manana Japaridze, Rashad Ilyasov, Jahangir Gurbanov, dancer Fatima Fataliyeva, 26-time world kickboxing champion Eduard Mammadov, TV presenter Medina Abdullayeva, Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov and others.

Executive producer of Pearls Of Azerbaijan Awards 2021 is Khayal Ahmadov, executive producer for culture Narmina Gafarli, producer for design and graphics - Gunay Tapdigova.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

