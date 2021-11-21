By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met with the winner of the competition "Yukselish" (Rise).

During the meeting, Anar Karimov expressed confidence that the bilateral mentoring program will be useful for the winners of the competition.

The Minister stressed the importance of knowledge and experience gained by the competition winners.

The competition winner Farrukh Aliyev said he always wanted to learn new skills and that the mentoring program would be effective for him.

Notably, the competition "Yukselish" (Rise) was established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev signed on July 26, 2019 to identify and support promising leaders with high intellectual level and management skills and to establish a human resources bank in the country.

According to the terms of the competition, the winner will have a one-year internship with the head of the competition within the framework of a mentoring program.

The competition "Yukselish" (Rise) is open for the Azerbaijani citizens with higher education, aged between 21 and 51 years with two years of management experience.

The competition consists of five stages - registration, online selection, face-to-face, semi-final and final. A total of 11,760 people registered for the competition. Around 9,775 of them were admitted to the competition.

