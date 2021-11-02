By Laman Ismayilova

Karabakh's Chalabi carpet has been woven within "Karabakh in patterns" project, which symbolizes Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

This carpet was the first Karabakh carpet woven here after the liberation of Shusha.

The Karabakh carpet will be presented to the Shusha carpet museum, which can keep it as an exhibit in the future.

The carpet will be showcased in Shusha ahead of the Victory Day.

The first loops on the carpet were made by Azerkhalcha employees who took part in the Karabakh war.

In Sumgayit, the mother of the martyred general, National Hero Polad Hashimov, also tied a loop on the carpet.

The Chalabi carpet is considered one of the brightest and most distinctive in the Karabakh carpet group.

One of the earliest carpets Chalabi dates from the late 17th to the early 18th centuries, was woven during the reign of the Safavid dynasty.

Karabakh carpets are distinguished from other national carpet schools by their artistic and technological production and their size.

This carpet school is famous for its pileless carpets, including shadda, zili, verni, kilim and palas products. Karabakh carpets are characterized by bright colors and vegetative motives.

There are 33 compositions of Karabakh carpets. These carpets are produced in the towns Malibeyli, Muradkhanli, Dashbulag, Jabrayil, Horadiz in Karabakh in the mountainous part of Karabakh.

With its colorful patterns and manufacturing technique, Zangazur and Nakhchivan are also included in Karabakh carpet school.

These carpet compositions feature classical patterns of Karabakh carpet-weaving school, including "Aran”, "Bagchadaguller", "Balıg", "Buynuz", "Barda", "Bahmanli", "Garabag", "Goja", "Gasımushagı", "Lambaran", "Mugan", "Talısh", "Lampa", "Malıbayli ", "Khangarvand", "Khanlıg", "Khantirma", "Chalabi", and "Shabalıdbuta".

With its rich colors, this carpet school comprises all undertones of the nature of Karabakh. Besides various plants, these colors are gained from different kinds of insects. The most popular insect from which red color is produced is scale insect or red worm.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz