By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater has staged Nizami Ganjavi`s "Seven Beauties".

The play was staged by Lithuanian director Jonas Vaitkus and his production team. The premiere took place on December 7, 2012.

It is incredibly difficult to translate the philosophical thought of Nizami Ganjavi into the language of dramatic theatrical action. However, the theater team together with a Lithuanian production team coped with this task brilliantly.

The staged version of classic's poem as interpreted by a European director and the actors' play made a great impression on the audience.

After performance, the Culture Minister Anar Kerimov stressed that he had witnessed the work of real professionals in their field.

The Culture Minister praised the new look on Nizami Ganjavi`s philosophy. He stressed the importance of the poet`s legacy that has a great value.

The State Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun plays an important role in the cultural life of the country. Charismatic and extraordinary talented theater actors always surprise the audience with wonderful performances.

Many works of Russian literary figures such as Tolstoy, Pushkin, Chekov, Gogol, Lermontov, Mayakovsky, Lavrenyov, as well as Azerbaijani literary figures such as Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bay Huseynzade, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, works of world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac are staged in the theater.

The theater team pays special attention to young viewers, and plays a significant role in introducing theater art to children.

Nowadays, Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater is one of the most popular theaters in the country.

---

