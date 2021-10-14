By Laman Ismayilova

The second Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists will be held in Baku on October 15-20.

The festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the Culture Ministry's support, Trend Life reported.

The author of the project idea and artistic director is Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The Festival of Vocalists aims to develop and promote classical music in Azerbaijan. The project also focuses on the formation of good musical taste among young people.

"Unlike the first festival, this year the project has an international status and is more ambitious. Famous musicians and music bands will take part in the festival this year. I believe that this festival will be met with interest and turn into a real feast of music," said Gasimov.

During the festival, famous Azerbaijani and foreign vocalists, including young talents, will perform masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and world classics, accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, Baku Musical Academy, and the Ganja State Philharmonic Society will host numerous concerts, masterclasses, presentations, scientific and practical conferences, and other events.

The grand opening ceremony will take place in the Philharmonic Chamber and Organ Music Hall. The State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev will perform at the festival's opening ceremony.

So far, the Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a scientific and practical conference on the topic "World vocal performance and its foundations" on October 15.

On the same day, the audience will enjoy baroque music performed by People's Artists Samir Jafarova, Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov, Farida Mamedova, Inara Babayeva, Sabina Asadova, and Ilham Nazarov.

The Azerbaijani National Conservatory will host "Classical National Vocal Performance" on October 16.

Baku Music Academy will host a gala event "100 years of wealth" timed to its 100th anniversary.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler".

International Mugham Center will host an event "Get to know us" and the concert "Romances written on the words of Nizami Ganjavi" on October 17.

Another event "From Ganja to Baku" will be held at the Ganja State Philharmonic on October 18.

The State Academic Musical Theater will present a program "Pearls of Azerbaijan Operetta".

On the same day, the State Choir Capella will perform at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The International Mugham Center will present the program "Pearls from the repertoire of Rashid Behbudov" on October 19.

The book "Pearls of Vocal" will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on the same day.

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on October 20.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

