By Laman Ismayilova

October 22 will mark the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan's prominent carpet artist Kamil Aliyev.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on holding the artist's anniversary.

An action plan will be implemented in this regard, taking into account the proposals of the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

The Cabinet of Minister was instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.

Kamil Aliyev is an eminent carpet artist, author of numerous samples of Azerbaijani carpet.

The artist began his activity in this field in 1937, in the experimental laboratory "Azerkhalcha" as a copy artist. Here Kamil Aliyev worked with carpet designer Latif Kerimov.

Kamil Aliyev is known primarily as the author of portrait carpets. He was the first artist in Azerbaijan who introduced portrait genre in carpets. He created portraits of dozens of public figures, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Demirel, and India's Indira Gandhi.

---

