By Laman Ismayilova

A memorable evening dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent artist Tahir Salahov will be held in Moscow.

The event will take place at Azerbaijan's pavilion in the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh).

The book "Dialogue" will be presented as part of the event. The book highlights the artist's life and his creativity.

The author of the book is a musicologist, teacher and publicist Raya Abbasova.

A video installation "Infinity" will be shown in the evening. The video installation was made by Tahir Salahov`s grandson Kaykhan Salahov.

Prominent public and cultural figures are expected to attend the event.

Notably, Tahir Salahov's art works have been displayed in the world-famous museums across Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine and other countries. His paintings are kept in many private collections.

Salahov served as the chairman of the Union of Azerbaijan Artists, a deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic.

In 1973, he was elected first secretary of the Union of Artists of the USSR, and in 1997 he was elected vice-president of the Russian Academy of Arts.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov passed away in Germany this May.

