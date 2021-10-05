By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Ganjavi's 880th anniversary has been celebrated at UNESCO headquarters in Paris within the framework of the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi".

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO and the UNESCO Directorate General and supported by the Culture Ministry.

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev, UNESCO Deputy Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone Ramirez and Turkey's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Altay Cengizer spoke at addressed the event.

In his speech, Elman Abdullayev touched upon the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the leadership of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in order to promote Azerbaijan's culture and literature worldwide as well as the work done to promote Nizami Ganjavi's literary heritage at the international level.

He stressed that the poet's main work "Khamsa" has been translated into many European languages.

Azerbaijan`s poet and thinker wrote his poems in several languages. His poetry promoted ideals and values ​​such as peace, justice and humanism.

Elman Abdullayev noted that the ideas and values ​​propagated in Nizami's works remain relevant to this day.

UNESCO Deputy Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone Ramirez stressed the importance of Nizami Ganjavi's philosophy.

It was noted that the miniature art based on the poet's works was included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The event was followed by the performance of Azerbaijani and French musicians, pianist Etibar Asadli and cellist Albertin Obert. The musicians thrilled the audience with music pieces written to Nizami's poems.

---

