By Laman Ismayilova

Azer Guliyev's film "Heartbreath" will screened at the 16th Batumi International Author's Film Festival (BIAFF 2021) on September 18-24.

"Heartbreath" tells about an ordinary new year, ordinary days, and an ordinary friendly request. Against the backdrop of a crisis in human nature, the heroine's mix of feelings and pain as she comes face-to-face with a commitment takes her into a new circle of existence in her environment.

The 15-minute film, produced in 2021, will compete in a short film contest.

The film's stage director is Azer Guliyev, scriptwriters - Azer Guliyev and Nijat Mukhtarov, director of photography - Ogtay Namazov, sound engineer - Teymur Karimov, directors - Ilkin Hamidli and Huseyn Hasanov, production designer - Rufat Balakishiyev, executive producers - Fulfazulah Iskandar and Mekhman Iskandar.

The film was shot with the support of the film studios Debutfilms, OksimediaProduction, Butafilm and CineX.

Founded in 2006, Batumi International Art-House Film Festival (BIAFF) is an annual event held in second half of September in Batumi (Georgia).

Festival is focusing on art-house cinema. The festival's major sections include - International Competition (Feature, Doc and Short sections), Retrospectives, Meet the Jury, Master Collection etc. Beside film screenings, festival program includes various workshops, master classes and industry events.

BIAFF 2021 will screen around 70 documentary and feature length and short films from 30 countries.

