By Laman Ismayilova

A new musical instrument has been created in Azerbaijan.

Although the new musical instrument is similar to the tar, it differs from it in a number of features.

The idea and copyright for a new musical instrument called "RA.TAR" belong to Ramil Iskandarov, Trend Life reported.

The new tar features cow's heart membrane. The electronic tar is made of wood and it sound in a completely new way.

Ramil Iskandarov expressed his hope that "RA.TAR" will become a popular music instrument both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Tar or a long-necked plucked lute is traditionally crafted and performed throughout Azerbaijan

It is made from mulberry, walnut and pear trees, and the face of the instrument is made from cattle heart membrane. Its strings differ by thickness and composition.

The music and craftsmanship of Azerbaijani musical instrument, tar, was inscribed in the UNESCO list in 2012.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz