By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Jazz Festival has announced a competition for young performers.

The project aims to reveal young talents among beginner musicians who love jazz music. The competition serves as a great platform for future professional jazz music.

The contest "I Am Jazzman" is open for the 14-30 years old musicians.

The selection will consist of two stages, where a professional jury will evaluate the performance of the young talents. Mentors will work with the contestants.

The final concert will take place within Baku Jazz Festival in September this year.

Applications are accepted until August 29. To participate, please send an application, as well as a good quality photo to the email address [email protected]

The application can be also delivered in person to the address: Baku, st. Nizami, 90A, Landmark, 22nd floor.

Baku International Jazz Festival is an annual jazz event organized by famous saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since when it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

