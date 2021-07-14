By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous Azerbaijani pianist Elchin Shirinov and famous jazz trio Avishai Cohen have thrilled music lovers at Jazz à Vienne Festival.

French Mezzo TV channel Mezzo broadcasted the concert held as part of the festival.

Elchin Shirinov belongs to the new generation of Azerbaijani jazz musicians, who combine elements of post-bop jazz, blues and funk.

The pianist and composer was tutored by great musical talents such as Vagif Sadikhov, Aaron Goldberg, Kevin Hays, Jean Michel Pilc and Yakov Okun.

He went on to give a very individual interpretation of two of the most popular Azerbaijani folksongs Sari Gelin and Durna; and included his reflective self-penned compositions Waiting and Muse in his set, many of which featured the sound of the Melodica, a wind-operated keyboard that makes an accordion-like sound, which he balanced on top of the grand piano.

Many music enthusiasts from France, Switzerland, Germany, Malaysia and other countries are already familiar with his unique talent.

Avishai Cohen is called by critics as a rising star of the American jazz scene. Experts note his individual sound and constant creative search. He brilliantly combines various styles of performance. Cohen has stated that he was heavily influenced by Miles Davis. He is among the most influential and acclaimed figures in the history of jazz and 20th century music.

Israeli jazz trumpet has become one of the most discussed artists on modern scene.

