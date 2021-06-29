By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has started a partnership with the world's leading streaming entertainment service Netflix.

The streaming service has over 195 million paid memberships in more than 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.

The statement came from the Culture Ministry at the presentation of the Azerbaijan Filming Commission, Azertag reported.

"We have already started cooperation with the Netflix platform. We believe that this cooperation will fully demonstrate the film potential of Azerbaijan to the world," he said.

Speaking at the event, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov said that the State Filming Commission focuses on promotion of Azerbaijan's film industry at international level.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan can turn into a renewed film location for foreign filmmakers thanks to the country's historical and cultural monuments and beautiful landscapes. The filming process in Azerbaijan may also contribute to the country's economy and tourism industry.

Director General of Lenfilm Film Studio Fyodor Sherbakov said that the establishment of the Filming Commission in Azerbaijan is a significant event not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Russia.

"We are closely following the progress. The Filming Commission is active across Russia as well as in the central building of St. Petersburg, the Lenfilm film studio. The establishment of the Azerbaijan Filming Commission is a very important step for integration into the world film industry. The Filming Commission will lead to great changes in the film industry. The changes will primarily affect the structural sphere, which will turn Azerbaijan into a beautiful filming site...," he said.

Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan stressed that cinematography is one of the essential spheres.

He said that a film in itself links books, music and theater. Development of cinematography not only plays a major role in discovering humans and cultural heritage but also helps to promote the culture in the world.

"Two years ago, we started to make changes in the film industry in Turkey to promote our country. We supported local companies and invited foreign film companies to Turkey to show our culture by presenting Turkish images to the world community," he said.

Ahmet Misbah Demircan emphasized that Azerbaijan after liberating its Karabakh region has messages to share with the world through cinema. He pointed out the Turkish-Azerbaijani partnership in the film industry.

Speaking at the event, Director of Azerbaijan Filming Commission Ilkin Mahammadli informed about the video shot in Karabakh. He said that the video promotes the historical monuments in the liberated Karabakh region.

He noted that the filming.az website launched recently, offers many options, including filming sites.

