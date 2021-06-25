By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artists have displayed their art works at ASMAR Art pavilion as part of the Art Shopping trade show.

The exhibition brought together talented artists from Azerbaijan Turkey, Georgia and France, who delighted art lovers with stunning paintings at ASMAR Art pavilion in Paris, Trend Life reported.

Irfan Sultanova, Leyla Aliyeva, Nigar Ibrahimova, Rena Amrahova, Aysel Mirgasimova showcased vibrant canvases, while Narmina Bakus introduced the audience to the history of Icherisheher (Old City) in Baku.

Nihad Aliyev presented at the exposition the painting "The Arrival of Charles de Gaulle in Baku (in 1944)", while Ali Seyran- cubism paintings.

Margarita Kearimova-Sokolova pleased art lovers with expressive paintings.

The visitors were also surprised by the creativity of very young artists, students of the "Colorful sensation" Art Studio taught by Narmina Veliyeva, students of Leyla Aliyeva - Susan Isayeva and Zakhid Alakparli, as well as the smallest participant in the project - Endzo Kalpaliyev.

