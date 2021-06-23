By Laman Ismayilova

The Art Fest Nizami festival is underway in Baku. Initiated by the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, the festival features a series of events dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi: workshops for photographers and artists, exhibitions, screenings of animated films and much more.

Another event has been held in Baku as part of Art Fest Nizami festival in partnership with Simurg Music Festival.

The curator and host of the evening was the head of the YARAT cultural programs department, Azerbaijani poetess Ulviya Akhundova.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO, artist Dadash Mammadov pointed out on the projects implemented within Art Fest Nizami.

The festival encourages talented people to participate in various joint projects.

The project also focuses on raising awareness of the young generation about the poet's literary heritage.

The evening was opened by young talents from "Moms & Kids" Acting Studio headed by the actress of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater, Honored Artist Inna Imranova who staged a theatrical performance based on Nizami's poem "Seven Beauties".

Next, TV presenter Natella Karimova read an excerpt from the poem "Treasury of Secrets", while Gunay Malikgizi delighted listeners with the poem "The Advantage of Silence".

The actors of the State Academic Russian Drama Theater, Honored Artists Teymur Rahimov and Maksud Mammadov, as well as the actress Yegana Huseynli recited a short story from Seven Beauties.

The musical highlight of the evening was the performance of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Farid Aliyev. The singer performed the songs "Sevgili canan" and "Sənsiz" by the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Farid Aliyev performed accompanied by the Azerbaijani pianist, author and director of the "Simurg" festival Saida Tagizade.

The evening was followed by the performance of famous opera singer, Honored Artist Farid Aliyev.

The soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Farid Aliyev thrilled everyone with Uzeyir Hajibeyli`s romances "Beloved Sweetheart", "Without You".

His performance was accompanied by the director of the Simurg Music Festival, talented pianist Saida Tagizade.

The evening was held in a very cozy and amazing atmosphere, inviting everyone to a wonderful journey through the life of Nizami Ganjavi.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz