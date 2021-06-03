By Laman Ismayilova

Simurg Kids Music Festival 2021 has solemnly opened in Baku. The project organizers set the task of identifying all creative abilities of young people.

Simurg Kids Music Festival 2021 opened with a marvelous open-air concert held in Icherisheher, next to Art Tower Gallery.

The festival's director, pianist Saida Tagizade addressed the opening ceremony.

"Simurg Kids Music Festival 2019 was successfully held in Baku. The festival was held in partnership with the Central Music School of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory. Famous music teachers Mira Marchenko, Alexander Gindin, Daniil Sayamov,Tatyana Titova, Farid Adigozalzade who works in Turkey, as well as People's Artists of Azerbaijan Yegana Akhudova and Murad Huseynov took part in the festival. Unfortunately, the festival was postponed last year as we did not want to hold the festival in an online format," she told Trend Life.

The previous festival was held only among pianists. This year, the festival's program is expected to be more diverse and spectacular. So, Simurg Kids Music Festival 2021 brings together not only pianists but also musicians and even vocalists.

Simurg Kids Music Festival 2021 is expected to reach the country's regions. The festival participants will be also selected from young talents living in Ganja, Sumgayit and Gabala.

Major events will be held in various cities as part of the festival supported by the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Education, Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Baku Media Center, Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO), Pasha Holding and Aqua Vita.

Simurg Kids Music Festival also focuses on educational projects. During the festival, at the beginning or at the end of the previous academic year, the project organizers and music teachers select the most talented kids at the casting.

Young talents are offered to perform a special program prepared by the project organizers and music teachers.

They are also trained by foreign music professionals once a month. In 2021, young talents will be trained by music experts from Georgia and Turkey.

Moreover, art exhibitions will be held in partnership with Arts Council Azerbaijan as part of the festival.

Students of the Fikrat Amirov Art School No. 6,music school No. 22 named after Niyazi, Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich music school No. 21 and Bulbul Music School performed at the festival's opening ceremony.

The concert featured famous music pieces like Niyazi's Arzu, Manuel de Falla's "Spanish Dance", waltz from Gara Garayev 's "Seven Beauties" ballet and Dmitry Shostakovich's "Polka".

Speaking about the festival, 13-year-old violinist Ramiza Mammadli said that she plans to dedicate her life to music and to enter Baku Music Academy.

"I have been playing the violin for about eight years, and I have quite good achievements - I am a laureate of various competitions. Almost all members of my family are involved in music. So, I have absorbed a love for music," she said.

Student of Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich Elvin Salmanov said that he used to play chess, but then he had a great desire to study music.

"When I was six, I began to study both singing and playing the saxophone. During the quarantine period I took part in many virtual concerts and festivals, but it is much more pleasant to perform at the live concert. Here you can enjoy applause and the audience's reaction to your performance, which is very inspiring," he said.

The 11-year-old violinist Aysu Mammadli is very fond of listening to the works of the famous Azerbaijani composer Arif Melikov.

"I really enjoy music pieces composed by Arif Melikov. I also listen to music pieces of both classical and modern composers. By the way, at the beginning of my studies, my parents sent me to piano lessons, but I was always fascinated by the violin. So, my parents let me change the music department," said Aysu Mammadli.

