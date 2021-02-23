By Laman Ismayilova

With his rich legacy, Nizami Ganjavi influenced the development of poetry in many other countries of Western and Central Asia.

One of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry takes a special place in the country's literature.

His five poems, collectively known as the Khamsa (Quintet), are considered the treasury of Azerbaijani poetry.

This year marks the 880th birth anniversary of the great poet Nizami Ganjavi. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order declaring 2021 the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

An international carpet sketch contest has been announced in Azebaijan to highlight the poet`s rich literary heritage.

The contest is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in partnership with Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Creative people over the age of 20 are invited to create a carpet sketch inspired by the greatest representative of the Eastern Renaissance.

Send your carpet sketch scanned at 600 DPI JPEG format to [email protected] until May 15, 2021.

The winner will receive a cash prize. The judging panel will announce the first-place winner on May 30, 2021.

Following this, the ANCM's Traditional Technology Department will weave a carpet based on the winner's sketch.

If the winner is a foreign citizen, the museum will cover his/her travel and accommodation expenses to attend the carpet's presentation ceremony.

For more information, please visit the museum's Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts:

+994 12 497 20 16

E-mail: [email protected]

---

