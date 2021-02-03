By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a virtual concert timed to the National Youth Day.

Spectacular concert brought together talented pianists Jamala Abdiznade, Aziz Agazade, Nurana Aliyeva, Fatima Aliyeva, Zumrud Alizade, violinists Zarrin Aliyeva, Sabina Hasanzade, Sura Rufat, Ozjan Jabbri, Emil Rahimov (clarinet), Mehriban Guliyeva (ganoun), Sevinj Mirzali (kamancha), Farida Tapdygova (cello), as well as vocalist Timur Kazimov and mugham singer Manzura Abdurahmanova.

The young talents performed works of eminent composers, including Frederick Chopin, Niyazi, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev, Suleyman Alasgarov, Fikrat Amirov, Jahangir Jahangirov, etc.

Young musicians were accompanied by accompanists - Arzu Safarova, Svetlana Akhmedova, Dilara Karimova and Sevinj Karimova, as well as soloists of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra.

The concert held as part "Gənclərə dəstək" project, aroused great interest among music lovers.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "Gənclərə dəstək" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator - Ayla Kerimova-Zekeriyye.

The music project offers fascinating music for tastes.

The virtual concert is available on social networks of the State Philharmonic Hall.

---

