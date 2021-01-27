By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and Khatai Art Center have displayed artworks of young talents.

Nearly 100 artists took part in the art contest inspired by the courage of National Army.

The exhibition also brilliantly reflects beautiful nature, rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan.

More than 500 works selected for the exposition on the first stage. The artists will be awarded diplomas and letters of thanks.

You can view the virtual exhibition on the websites of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the Khatai Art Center.

The competition was co-organized by the State Art Gallery and Khatai Art Center with the support of the Khatai Executive Power, the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Education, the Artists' Union of Azerbaijan, the Artists' Union of Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

