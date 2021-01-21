By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Turkic states have agreed on expanding bilateral cooperation.

The Minister of Culture Anar Karimov met with a delegation of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Turkic Council and International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Welcoming the guests, Anar Karimov praised the visits of the delegations to the liberated Agdam and Fuzuli regions.

"The 44-day Patriotic War ended with the Victory of Azerbaijan and 30 years later we were reunited. During the war, I would like to emphasize the support of Turkic-speaking countries to Azerbaijan. We have felt this great support, both from society and the political world. As you are probably aware, ICESCO delegation also visited our liberated territories a few days ago during a visit to Azerbaijan. We intend to implement new projects in these territories. The close cooperation with Turkic-speaking countries in this area is of special importance," the minister said.

"As you know, President Ilham Aliyev has instructed the Culture Ministry to hold Khari Bulbul Music Festival and Poetry Days of Vagif in Shusha this year. The preparations have already begun. There are territories that need to be cleared of mines. Moreover, a road is being built from Fuzuli to Shusha, and new infrastructure is being prepared. In our turn, we must contribute to this creative work and introduce the Shusha and Karabakh territories, the cradle of our culture, to the world community, said Anar Karimov.

The Minister then shared his views on the events to be held in connection with the "Year of Nizami". He said that the jubilee of the great Nizami Ganjavi will be celebrated not only in Azerbaijan, but also in a number of foreign countries.

Anar Karimov expressed his hope that Turkic-speaking countries will contribute to the events and festivals organized in connection with the Year of Nizami.

The Culture Minister also touched upon Armenian vandalism. Armenians kept cattle in Fuzuli's Gargabazar village- the 17th century Shah Abbas caravanserai.

Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev shared his impressions of his visits to the liberated lands.

He got acquainted with the construction of the Fuzuli-Shusha road and saw the consequences of Armenian vandalism in Fuzuli.

Armenians looted, destroyed and burned houses, public buildings, schools, kindergartens, hospitals and industrial enterprises in Fuzuli. Cemeteries, historical and cultural monuments in the region were also vandalized by Armenians

"While walking through the streets of Fuzuli, we saw the destroyed mosques and houses of culture. This scene impressed us immensely. The whole world should see the historical places being terrorized. We are ready to closely participate and support every project implemented by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry. Shusha is the cradle of culture, and we, in turn, will declare Shusha one of the next years the cultural capital of the Turkic world," said Amreyev.

Turkic Council Secretary General also drew attention to the importance of cultural exchange. He noted that new projects should be developed in this direction. First of all, peoples with the same roots and lineage should be closer to each other in their areas and share cultural heritage.

Baghdad Amreyev stressed joint cultural projects between the Turkic states should be expanded.

TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov stressed the importance of promoting the cultural heritage of Turkic-speaking countriesş

"We have been implementing various projects among Turkic-speaking countries for many years, and these projects will be successfully continued in the future," he added.

President of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva informed about the meeting of the delegation with President Ilham Aliyev. She expressed her hope for TURKSOY's active support in the restoration of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural monuments.

Gunay Afendiyeva also noted that the year 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkic-speaking countries. The event will be widely celebrated this year.

The meeting was followed by the exchange of views on expanding relations between the Turkic-speaking countries.

