By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center is actively expanding its ties with its partners.

A number of memorandums were signed as a result of joint cooperation. The Center signed an agreement with the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly last September.

The Center is working on a plan for the development of various cultural events, lectures and online projects aimed at promoting mugham and national music in general, as well as organizing international online conferences.

Recently, the International Mugham Center has been represented at online conference "Cultural and Spiritual Foundations of International Public Relations: Culture and Humanitarian Security”.

The director of the National Mugham Center People's Artist Murad Huseynov took part in the virtual conference focused on new forms of cultural cooperation and humanitarian security in international public relations.

The conference covered modern humanitarian problems, the role of culture in shaping a safe international agenda, the connection between the spiritual culture of society and future civilization.

The event was co-organized by the National Mugham Center, Russian Commission for UNESCO, Eurasian Creative Guild, the Russian House in Verona Association (Italy) and the National Museum of Liechtenstein.

Svetlana Smirnova, First Deputy Secretary General - Head of the General Secretariat of the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly moderated the event. She reminded the audience that the discussion was planned to be held as part of the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum (SPbCF - 2020), which was postponed to 2021.

Executive Secretary of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO Grigory Ordzhonikidzestressed the importance of the topic of culture and humanitarian security in our days and recalled the fundamental principles of UNESCO to strengthen international understanding and cooperation in the field of culture and communication.

UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Deputy Secretary General of the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly Alexandra Ochirova, spoke in detail about the concept of humanitarian security and noted the need for active involvement of broad segments of the world community, effective use of modern means and technologies of people's diplomacy, the full potential of culture and opportunities for international cultural cooperation.

As a result, participants of the online conference adopted a Resolution that will soon appear on the website of the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the Mugham Centre is now switching to online projects.

The Mugham Centre also holds multiple virtual projects such as online conferences and lectures.

Over the past years, the Centre has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

