The Hungarian Embassy in Baku has awarded director of the Medeniyyet TV Ramil Gasimov with he Hungarian Golden Cross of Merit.

The Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi presented the Hungarian Golden Cross of Merit to Ramil Gasimov on December 3

The resolution on the decoration was signed by Mr. Janos Ader, President of Hungary in recognition of Mr. Gasimov’s outstanding role in the popularization of the Hungarian culture in Azerbaijan, strengthening the Hungarian-Azerbaijani cultural relations.

As Director of Medeniyyet TV, Ramil Gasimov played a major role in bringing the rich variety of Hungarian culture and traditions to the Azerbaijani public.

Since 2018 the Azerbaijani audience of the Medeniyyet TV had the opportunity to get acquainted with: the poems by one of greatest Hungarian poets, Miklós Radnóti; the Hungarian gastronomic culture; the Kerekes Band folk-rock ensemble; the Áron Tálas jazz trio; the Cantores Ecclesiae classical ensemble, folk singer Bori Magyar and cymbalist József Csurkulya. Not long ago Medeniyyet TV started a successful European Literature project. The Embassy’s Advent charity concert last year, which was a true joint Hungarian-Azerbaijani co-production with the participation of Hungarian pianist Tamás Érdi and the Akhundov Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater orchestra directed by Maestro Eyyub Guliyev, was broadcast live through Medeniyyet TV.

The Embassy of Hungary highly appreciates the work of Mr. Gasimov that helps bringing the two countries, nations and cultures even closer to each other.

Over the past years, Ramil Gasimov has successfully represented Azerbaijan in many countries including Russia, Georgia, Morocco, etc.

At the age of twenty, Ramil became a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Television. He recorded more than 120 arias, romances and ballads with the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments and others.

Ramil has been repeatedly awarded with honorable titles and diplomas. In 2009, he was named the Young Activist of the Year, Most Fruitful Representative of Youth of the Year.

Ramil Gasimov is currently the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Television. He is also a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Musical Comedy.

