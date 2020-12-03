By Laman Ismayilova

World-renowned singer and composer Sami Yusuf has congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of the Lachin region from the Armenian occupation. The singer made a post on his Twitter account.

"Can't wait to visit Lachin," he tweeted.

Earlier, Sami Yusuf informed his multi-million audience about the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan.

The Lachin region was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on May 18, 1992. During the defence of the region, 264 people were killed, 65 were taken hostage, 103 became disabled. Six people from the region were awarded the title of Azerbaijan's National Hero. Of the 24,374 children in the region aged from one to 16 years old, 18 became martyrs, 225 became disabled, 1,071 children lost one, and 31 children lost both parents. 65,507 IDPs from Lachin region resettled in 59 cities and regions of Azerbaijan

On December 1, 2020, Azerbaijan's army units entered Lachin region under a trilateral agreement signed between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10 to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Throughout his career that spans over 15 years, Sami Yusuf has conveyed divine love, and this love shines through in all his musical endeavors.

The British musician of Azerbaijani origin believes that all traditions in the world are expressions of the same essential spiritual truth and it is no surprise that the singer turns to traditional music as a means of conveying this message.

The positive message of his lyrics gives voice to a collective yearning for peace and harmony, and his use of global rhythms and melodies united by spiritual vision captivates listeners worldwide.

Sami Yusuf uses his fame to help people through his humanitarian activities such as the World Food Program. In 2014, The United Nations appointed Sami Yusuf the Global Ambassador against Hunger. In 2015 Sami Yusuf promoted the world’s first interfaith anthem, a song called “The Gift of Love”, to mark the World Interfaith Harmony Week.

Through this effort, Sami Yusuf hopes to help people from different traditions recognize that the common values they hold far outweigh their differences and that this understanding can be the starting point for the journey toward a lasting peace.

