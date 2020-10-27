By Laman İsmayilova

Azerbaijani artists have presented a series of stunning art works in Art Tower Gallery.

Co-organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO) and Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, the exhibition "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" focuses on moral support to Azerbaijani soldiers who are fighting against Armenian invaders.

The exhibition displays art works by talented Nigar Familsoy, Kamila Muradova, Roya Hasanova, Nurai Allahverdiyeva, Matanat Niftalieva, Roza Muradova, Eldar Babazade, Intigam Aghayev, Eldar Hasanov and Aynura Mustafayeva. All the paintings were created as part of the workshops held in the gallery.

The art works presented at the exhibition are on sale. The funds received will be transferred to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Relief Fund.

The project curator is the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, national artist Dadash Mammadov.

The exposition will run until October 31 from 11: 00-17: 00. All visitors are required to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

The Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Restoration and conservation works are currently carried out in the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

