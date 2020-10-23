By Laman Ismayilova

Famous national poetess Nigar Hasanzade, who currently lives in the UK has filmed a video appeal on Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan.

In the video, the poetess stressed that Azerbaijan is fighting for its own territories.

Nigar Hasanzade is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, PEN International Association of Writers and laureate of the Humay National Academy of Azerbaijan Prize.

The author of such collections as "Wings Over the Horizon", "Under the Clouds of Others", "Silver", "Wrists" and others.

Since 2015, she is the head of "Soz" literary project. Supported by the Cultural Ministry and the State Economic University (UNEC), the project is important from the point of view of promotion of the Azerbaijani culture. Soz project is headed by famous poetess Nigar Hasanzade.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.

Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons on September 27, 2020.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

