Board Chair of the Azerbaijan Translation Center (AzSTC), People's Writer Afag Masud has applied to international writers over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"I appeal to you to speak out, for Human Being and Mankind, the main criterion of artistic expression and great literature, against atrocities and an act of ruthless terror targeting the destruction of universal human and national values on Azerbaijani soil committed by Armenians for over 30 years. Today, the historical roots of Armenia’s insidious policy of massacring our civilian population, as a response to the Azerbaijan Army fighting for our ancient lands, date back to the beginning of the last century - 1905-1918, when tens of thousands of innocent Azerbaijanis were killed on their lands. One of the horrifying deportations and massacres of 1918 and 1920, 1948 and 1953, 1988 and 1994 against Azerbaijan committed by Armenians with its land and territorial claims, relocated to Azerbaijan’s ancient land – the Irevan Khanate (now Yerevan) – following the Kurakchay Treaty on the transfer of the Karabakh and Sheki khanates to Russian rule in the early 19th century (May 14, 1805), where they established the 'Soviet Armenia' state, is the unprecedented genocide of 1992 in the town of Khojaly which was wiped off the face of the earth, with women and children being tortured to death. As the continuation of such attacks, Armenia is using today long-range strikes on Azerbaijan’s big cities, districts and villages before the eyes of the world. Local civilians, including women, children and infants, are losing their lives as a result of shelling Azerbaijan’s various cities and districts by Armenian forces, using heavy artillery installations and rockets," the message said.

In her appeal, Afag Masud stressed that Armenian invaders occupied part of Azerbaijan`s territories. Four UN Security Council Resolutions have been passed during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, Armenia “still continues to refuse” resolutions by the UN Security Council.

"Taking advantage over the unstable socio-political developments set in Azerbaijan in the difficult 1990s, when the country had just re-gained independence, Armenia occupied part of the ancient lands of Azerbaijan, and counting on its supporters, it continues to ignore four UN Security Council resolutions affirming Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. I call on you to raise voice in order to give a legal and objective assessment to the actions of Armenian vandals, who continue their heinous ethnic cleansing policy against Azerbaijanis, going beyond any framework, including human and moral norms, and to come together as international writers that this historical injustice could be heard around the world!," she wrote.

The appeal produced in Turkish, Russian, English, German, Arabic, French and Spanish is sent to Chairman of the Writers Union of Turkey Prof. Dr. Musa Kazım Arıcan; Chairman of the Union of Russian Writers Nikolai Fedorovich Ivanov; Chairman of the National Writers’ Union of Ukraine Mykhaylo Sidorzhevsky; Chairman of the Writers' Union of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Chernigets; Chairman of the Writers' Union of the Republic of Georgia Makvala Gonashvili; Chairman of the Union of Bulgarian Writers Boyan Angelov; Chairman of the Union of Estonian Writers Tiit Aleksejev; Chairman of the Union of Latvian Writers Arno Yundze; Chairwoman of the Union of Lithuanian Writers Birutė Jonuškaitė-Augustinienė; Honorary Chairman of the Union of Serbian Writers Radomir Andric; Chairman of the Union of Slovak Writers Miroslav Belik; Chairman of the Spanish Writers' Association Manuel Rico Rego;President of the Austrian Society for Literature Marianne Gruber; Federal Chairwoman of the German Writers Association Lena Falkenhagen; President of the Writers' Union of the Swiss Confederation Nicolas Couchepin; President of the Writers' Union of Mexica Eugenio Aguirre; President of the Argentine Society of Writers Alejandro Vaccaro; President of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba Miguel Barnet; President of the Writers’ Association of French Language Jacques Chevrier; President of the Syrian Writers' Association Malik Sakura; President of the Jordanian Writers Association Alyen Al-Adwan; President of the Egyptian Writers Union and Secretary-General of the Arab Writers Union Alaa Abdel Hady; Honorary President of the Emirates Writers and Writers Union Al Hanouf Mohammad; Chairman of the Palestinian Writers Union Murad al-Sudani; President of the Writers' Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) Sandi Toksvig OBE and Chairman of the Hungarian Writers Union Janos Senmartoni.

