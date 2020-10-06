By Laman Ismayilova

The third ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival will be held virtually on October 14-18.

The festival aims to support and educate kids of Azerbaijan during difficult times of escalating Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where Azerbaijan fights for its internationally recognized and historical territories occupied by Armenia.

The festival's organizers have removed all public screenings amid current situation. However, some of the events, such as stop-motion workshops, a meeting with international jury members, the festival's opening and closing ceremonies as well as the announcement of winners will be broadcast online and available to view worldwide.

The festival’s organizers believe that kids need love and support now more than ever. Thus, the event organized enriched the festival's program. As a result, ANIMAFILM 2020 will feature educational animation program for r 31 members of the Kids Jury.

A two-day intensive stop-motion workshop will also be offered to young Azerbaijani animation enthusiasts. The program for the third ANIMAFILM 2020 will be available on the festival's program.

The third edition of ANIMAFILM is organized by PERI FILM LLC. The festival is supported by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Embassies of France and the Czech Republic in Baku, French Institute in Azerbaijan, Annecy International Animated Film.

Festival, EU delegation to Azerbaijan, US-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association, Salaam Cinema as well as "Mujru" and "Chinar Yayimlari" publishing houses.

