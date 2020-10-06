By Laman Ismayilova

An art workshop "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" has been held in Art Tower Gallery.

The project organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan, focuses on moral support to Azerbaijani servicemen who are highlighting against Armenian invaders.

The art workshop brought together talented national artists Nigar Familsoy, Kamila Muradova, Roya Hasanova, Nuray Allahverdiyeva, Matanat Niftaliyeva and Rosa Muradova. The event aroused great interest among art lovers.

The workshop will be aired on social networks on October 8 from 14:00 to 16:00.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

