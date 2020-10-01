By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union has issued a statement in connection with Armenian provocations on September 27.

The statement says that Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, Trend Life reported.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front

Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union strongly condemns the bloody crimes committed by the Armenian fascists and occupiers against the peaceful population of Azerbaijan.

The Union calls on the world community, especially famous cinematographers from all over the world, to support Azerbaijan's fair position.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.

