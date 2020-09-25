By Laman Ismayilova

A full-length feature film "Farida" will be screened at 19th Dhaka International Film Festival. The film has been included in the festival's competition program "Asian Cinema Competition Section", Trend Life reported.

The feature film tells about a young lady with hearing problems from the village of Khinalig, who comes to St. Petersburg to find her husband. She doesn't know anything about where he is now. The big city brings her together and divorces her with different people and turns her life upside down.

The main role in the film is played by the young actress Maryam Ibragimova. The cast also includes Abdukarim Nasirov, Dilya Ulasheva and others.

Screenplay and director of the film Ksenia Lagutina, cameraman Dmitry Nagovsky, sound engineer Alexander Demyanov, costume designer Philip Nyrkov, make-up artist Alexandra Kosvintseva, producer Nariman Mammadov.

The feature film was shot by the Narimanfilm film company in cooperation with the St. Petersburg School of New Cinema. The film was shot in the genre of drama. The filming took place in St. Petersburg.

The 19th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is scheduled for January 6-24 January 2021. This year the festival's theme is "Better Film, Better Audience and Better Society". Nearly 200 films from 60 countries are expected to take part in the festival this year.

The festival will feature competition section for Asian and Australian cinema and segment categories for: "Retrospective", "Cinema of the World "," Children's Film ","Women Filmmakers "," Short and Independent Films Section".

