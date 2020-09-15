By Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, director of the International Mugham Center, renowned pianist Murad Huseynov has been invited to UNESCO-supported Batumi Music Festival.

Internationally recognized musical artists as well as young talents will make Georgia’s Black Sea city of Batumi the place to go for classical music enthusiasts on October 16-18.

The 8th Batumi Black Sea Music & Art Festival (BBSMAF) will be held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The concert of Murad Huseynov will be filmed by Baku Media Center. The pianist will present an interesting program consisting of works by Western European and Azerbaijani composers.

The festival partners are Baku Media Center, Azerbaijan Public Television, the Georgian TV channel Pos TV, the Italian Embassy in Georgia, the Michel Sogny "SOS Talents" Foundation, the French Institute of Georgia and other international organizations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz