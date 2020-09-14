By Laman Ismayilova

National pianist Narmin Najafli has thrilled the audience in Germany. The event which took place in Berlin's Kulturstall auf dem Gutshof concert hall was the first solo concert in Berlin during the pandemic.

As part of the concert, the young pianist performed works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Robert Schumann and Frederic Chopin, Azertag reported. The concert was truly spectacular. The audience gave pianist a round of applause.

For the 24-years old pianist, it is a great honor to represent Azerbaijan at an international level.

"I am always proud to represent Azerbaijan on the foreign stage. My biggest dream is to represent the country around the world with honor," she said.

Over the past years, Narmin Najafli has delighted the audiences in Paris, Washington, Florence, Moscow, Brussels, Strasbourg, London. Since 2007, she has been receiving a special scholarship for young talents.

She is currently studying at the Hannover University of Music, Media and Theater. The pianist successfully performed at many international competitions.

