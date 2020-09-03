By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum has presented another exhibits from its jewelry collection. The museum displayed a women's belt made in cloisonné enamel technique.

Decorated with a plexus of branches, leaves, flower rosettes, the belt is dating back to the 19th - early 20th centuries. The silver belt also features "Isimi", a deep-rooted element , which has taken deep roots in the country's decorative art but also the entire East.

The museum also delighted art lovers with elegant traditional necklace garabatdag that resembles to headdress arashgin.

Garabatdag is composed of two rows of decorative elements in the shape of a star and crescent hanging from rhomboid parts.

Nakhchivan women used them as traditional headdress and necklace. Garabatdag is considered to be one of the jewelry collection’s masterpieces.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

--

