By Laman Ismayilova

The Old City Museum Center is pleased to announce a virtual tour to the Maiden Tower on September 2.

During the lecture, staff member of an employee of the Old City Museum Center will provide insight into the history of the capital's main attraction. The lecture will be in English.

Mysterious Maiden Tower is rising in the south-eastern part of the fortress of Icherisheher.

Some suggest that it was constructed between the 4th and 6th centuries AD, others have speculated it was built sometime between the 11th and 12th centuries.

The Tower has a secret underground passage which is thought to have run from the tower to the Shirvanshahs’ Palace, which was the last residence of the rulers of the Shirvan State, the most powerful state of Azerbaijan's history. An underground passage was discovered in the Walled City during archaeological excavations in 1982. The monument is especially gorgeous when lit up at night.

The symbol of Baku was included into the list of World Cultural Heratage of UNESCO in December of 2000.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched-shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims to introduce its own rich history, diverse culture and homeland Azerbaijan to all over the world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz