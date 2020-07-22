By Laman Ismayilova

Creative thinking is the ability to consider something in a new way. Furthermore, it allows us to view and solve problems more openly.

Researchers Siyuan Liu and Allen Braun have found out that the parts of the brain that we use in "business as usual" thinking are totally switched off when we are being creative, whereas other parts of our mind that we do not use everyday are quite active.

However, sometimes waves of creativity can leave us. No matter how much of professional you are, creative block can happen to us all.

How often do you come up coming with new ideas? Have you ever experienced creative burnout?

If you feel completely stuck when trying to come up with new ideas, the following tips are for you.

First of all, empty your mind and put aside all distractions like mobile phones, tablets and other techniques.

Another tip that can help you to get your creative juices flowing is simply the process of observation.

Anywhere you are, look at an object and see what it reminds you of. If you can sit and just observe the world for 10 minutes, you will notice a massive shift in the way you feel.

One of the best ways to think creatively and bring new perspectives is to surround yourself with blue color.

The University of British Columbia found out that surrounding yourself with cool colors like blue can help with creativity.

If you're trying to design a process, storyboarding can really help you unleash your creative spirit.

In fact, storyboarding is very useful if you want to see where your collective understanding of a problem supports or conflicts with a proposed solution.

Creativity can strike in anywhere and at any time. Thus, be sure that you always carry a notebook to quickly write down ideas as they come.

Now you can devote yourself fully to the creative task that you originally wanted to focus on. These tips will definitely help you to switch gears and work on something new.

Let's turn new and imaginative ideas into reality!

