Baku Book Center will hold a virtual event in support of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Bahram Bagirzade.

As part of the project, Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov will read out Bahram Bagirzade’s books for children for students on June 20. The event will be streamed on Baku Book Center's social networks.

Bahram Bagirzade is in an intensive care unit in a hospital in Baku where he is being treated for COVID-19.

Bagirzade is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the Union of Cinematographers as well as Association of Photographers and Society of Cartoonists.

He is the author of more than thirty books about prominent public and art figures such as Gara Garayev, Vagif Mustafazade, Sakit Mammadov and others.

Founded in 2018, Baku Book Center encourages people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."

