By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist and public figure Milena Nabiyeva has been elected deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Nature Conservation Society.

On June 5, Presidium of the Central Council of the Azerbaijan Nature Conservation Society held an online meeting with its participants on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of its founding. New members of the organization were introduced during the meeting.

Founded in 1967 by academician Hasan Aliyev, Azerbaijan Nature Conservation Society successfully continues its activities.

Over the past three years, the Society has carried out monitoring in all country's regions. About 10,000 trees have been planted. Numerous clean up campaigns have been held on the coasts of Kura and Araks rivers.

Milena Nabiyeva is an incredibly talented artist who creates vibrant paintings that never cease to amaze.

Today, Milena Nabiyeva successfully displays her art pieces in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Filled with sunlight and bright colors, the artist's first solo exhibition- "Minabi - Patterns of the Universe" aroused great interest among art lovers.

Her next exhibition "Shades of My Autumn" was inspired by the philosophy of human growth like a change of seasons.

In December, Milena Nabiyeva organized a charity exhibition at Baku Museum of Moderd Art, bringing together eminent Azerbaijani artists.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

