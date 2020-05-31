By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians have delighted music lovers with a wonderful performance.

Initiated by the soloist of Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, pianist Firuza Najafli, the virtual project was timed to the 102nd anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The performance of young talents Firuza Najafli (piano), Farida Najafli (violin), Samira Farajova (cello), Zamina Babayeva Yalchin ( qanun), Jala Karimova, Osman Ozel, Sevinj Samadova, and Ahmad Balayev (vocalists) left no one indifferent. The music video was arranged and mounted by Akram Babayev.

Notably, this is not the first virtual music project organized by Firuza Najafli. The previous project brought acclaimed musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Argentina as part of "Evdə qal" (Stay Home) campaign.

