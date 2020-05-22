By Laman Ismayilova

Georgian "Ukimerioni" newspaper has published selected verses by notable poetess, winner of Key to Life Award of the Children's Cancer & Blood Foundation (CCBF), and a recipient of the Pushkin Gold Medal Leyla Aliyeva.

These poems in Georgian translation include "We Run, We Fly, We Hurry", "Time", "Tears", "Shops and Restaurants".

The works were translated into Georgian by well-known poet, chairman of the Georgian Writers' Union Makvala Gonashvili.

Over its 30-years of activity, Ukimerioni newspaper has regularly posted samples of worldwide renowned authors

