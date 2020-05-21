By Laman İsmayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture invite you to enjoy a virtual exhibition "Global message" on May 22.

The exhibition aims at protecting people from COVID-19 through original posters by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Zaur Kantemirov.

Over the past years, he has participated in international and republican exhibitions. He is the author of one of the first postage stamps of independent Azerbaijan. Famous for his glass art, Zaur Kantemirov earned the nickname "Glass Heart". He is a member of the Artists' Union of Azerbaijan.

The art works of Zaur Kantemirov will be presented on the gallery's Facebook and Instagram.

Earlier, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery delighted art lovers with exhibition inspired by the female beauty within "Evdə qal, qalib gəl" (Stay at home and win) campaign.

The virtual exposition included about 40 works by such prominent artists as Togrul Narimanbayov, Gullu Mustafayev, Khalid Safarova, Talat Shikhaliyev, Altay Sadigzade, Gafar Seifullayev, Mirnadir Zeynalov, Elena Khagverdiyeva, Niyaz Najafov, Mirjavad Jada and others.

