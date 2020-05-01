By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's national cuisine is incredibly delicious and diverse. Full of mouthwatering flavors and delicious recipes, it will definitely make your taste buds sing.

In his new book, famous TV host, actor and film director Bahram Bagirzade highlighted all the richness of the national cuisine.

The book "Azerbaijan Cuisine for Children" features the best recipes adapted for little readers to make cooking process more interesting and exciting.

"Read, cook, delight and surprise your family and friends with delicious food that you can cook by yourself! And remember: cooking is very popular today, not only among girls, but also boys," the author noted.

The book will be available at bookstores in Baku after the end of the special quarantine regime in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

Bahram Bagirzade is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan. He is also a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the Union of Cinematographers as well as Association of Photographers and Society of Cartoonists.

Bagirzade is the author of more than thirty books about prominent public and art figures such as Gara Garayev, Vagif Mustafazade,Sakit Mammadov and others.

