Talented artists are invited to take part in a republican art contest “We are grateful”. The competition is co-organized by Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Azerbaijani Artists Union and the State Art Gallery.

The competition aims to express dedication of healthcare workers, law enforcement agencies and the Azerbaijani police during coronavirus pandemic.

The art contest is open for all artists no older than 30 years. Foreigners living in Azerbaijan can also take part in the competition.

Registration will be open until May 15th. The selection will take place in 3 age categories (5-12 years old, 12-17 years old and 17-30 years old). Three separate exhibitions will be also held for each age category.

Winners in each age group will be announced and awarded by the Ministry of Culture.

If you want to take part in the competition, please visit the following link:

http://xsm.az/site/minnetdariq.

