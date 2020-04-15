By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center has announced an essay contest on the topic "Life after coronavirus".

In the essay, everyone is invited to express their view of what life will be like after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, to share his vision of its scientific, socio-political, humanitarian, social, economic, psychological and other consequences.

The Center will chose the best six essays.The author of the contest idea is member of the Azerbaijani Writers Union, professor Elmira Suleymanova.

More details are provided on the Center`s Facebook. The deadline is May 10, 2020.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."

