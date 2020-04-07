By Laman Ismayilova

Famous dancer Farid Kazakov and talented violinist Nijat Feyziyev have performed with a fascinating concert during the quarantine.

On March 24, Farid Kazakov has been placed under quarantine, after arriving from Russia. Farid Kazakov has been in quarantine for 14 days in Baku Olympic Village. The dancer decided to cheer up quarantined people with his performance.

In the Baku Olympic Village, Farid Kazakov met a talented violinist, a graduate of the Baku Music Academy Nijat Feyziyev.

"I invited him to take part in the concert, while creating several joint duets. We were given a whole large hall for rehearsals. The concert turned out to be very interesting. We presented our solo and duet performances in classical and modern styles. The audience thanked us for holding such event. It’s real happiness to share your joy and positive emotions with people ", he told Azernews.

Farid Kazakov stressed the importance of quarantine measures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice- President Mehriban Aliyeva for the measures taken and the excellent conditions created in the quarantine center.

"Now is a very difficult time for all of us, which tests us for strength and will. The people of Azerbaijan have long been known for their strength and perseverance. The main thing is to believe and hope for the best. Lets not forget about positive emotions, love as well as creativity in our blood. For this purpose, I decided to organize a concert for the people here," he said.

Notably, Farid Kazakov is a multiple winner of prestigious prizes.

In 2019, Farid Kazakov successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Moreover, the dancer also surprised the audience at YARAT with a one-man show "Enuement" staged with the participation of Russian director Louise Eyre.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

Moreover, famous dancer also held charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.

