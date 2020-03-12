By Laman Ismayilova

Works of local and foreign artists have been displayed at Art Tower Gallery.

Co-organized by Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO), the art project aims to increase interest in art among young people. The curator of the project is Sabina Najafova.

The exhibition aroused great interest among art lovers. Vibrant colors and warmth of paintings left no one indifferent.

The event will last until March 14. The exhibition is open between 11.00-17.00. Admission is free.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

---

