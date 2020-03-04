By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Azerbaijani writer and poetess Narmina Mammadzadeh has been awarded with "Anton Chekhov 160 years" medal for her contribution to the Russian literature.

Her story "The Door" entered the Anthology of Russian Prose 2019, Trend Life reported.

The anthology of Russian prose is an annual multivolume book edition of the Russian Writers' Union.

In 2019, Narmina Mammadzadeh received "Vladimir Mayakovsky 125 years" medal in special nomination for citizens of foreign countries. She was awarded for her merits in strengthening friendship between peoples, mutual enrichment of cultures and propaganda of the Russian language abroad.

Narmina Mammadzade is a graduate of the faculty of international law of Baku State University. She is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union. Narmina is a winner of the Golden Pen Award and the German international literary contest "Best Book of the Year". She is the author of the books "Four Seasons of One Soul", "Memoirs of Celsius", "Taroki", "The Seventh Doll of Doura", etc.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz